Herdsmen kill four in Plateau

From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons were reported killed by suspected killer herdsmen at Nkedorong village of Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspects also set ablaze over 8 houses at Zirshe village on Kwall District of Bassa LGA.

Daily Sun gathered that herdsmen attack the two villages simultaneously on Sunday night leaving behind several persons injured and many displaced.

A community Leader, Markus Ezeh said the attack took place at about 6:30pm by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “On Sunday 14/02/2021 at about 6:30pm, Fulani herdsmen ambushed and killed 4 of our people, one was sustained injury.

He gave names of the deceased persons Ezekiel Maja, 29; Emmanuel Agaba 30 and 26-year-old Moses Daburu, adding that another young man, Kefas Bulus David, 31 from Ntireku village was also ambushed and killed.

He explained that Bitrus Ezeh, 42 sustained injuries and was rushed to Enos hospital Maiyago.

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang condemned the attack an d urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Gyang in a statement signed his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms said four persons were killed in the attack after ambushing youths in Riyom LGA.

“Senator I. D. Gyang is saddened and grieved by the attacks on Rikwechongu and Zirshe villages of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa LGA on Sunday night and early hours of Monday by killer herdsmen resulting in the dead of four young men, burning of houses and food barns. This is shortly after a similar ambush and killing of youths in Riyom local government.

“The Senator notes with concern and dismay that while all effort is focussed on rebuilding peace and reconciling people of Plateau North, there were still persons whose preoccupation is violence and bloodletting.

“I therefore urge government and the security agencies who have the mandatory constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property to secure and protect law abiding citizens and communities of Plateau North and bring the culprits to justice.”

Effort to reach Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ubah Gabriel Agaba to confirmed the story was abortive as he was not. picking his calls.