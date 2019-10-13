Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Saturday laid ambushed and killed a 30-year-old man, Wakili Ayuba on his way from Hukke to Ancha village of Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that Wakili was killed three months after his pregnant wife was ambushed in the farm and killed by herdsmen.

The Publicity Secretary of Miango Youth Development Association, Zongo Lawrence, described the murder as unfortunate and urged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

He said: “Wakili Ayuba, 30, was ambushed by suspected Fulani militias today 12th/10/2019 at about 6:40pm at Hukke on his way home to Ancha in Miango District of Bassa LGA in Plateau State.

“He lost his pregnant wife on June 20, 2019, to the same attackers on the farm; she left behind, three teenagers.

Lawrence said the body was buried on Sunday according to Christian rite at Anglican Church, Miango.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev, when contacted said his office had not been informed about the incident.