Tony Osauzo, Benin

Suspected Fulani herdsmen struck in Edo State on Tuesday, shooting Felix Akanbi, a Naval Warrant Officer, to death and abducting eight passengers travelling from Akwa-Ibom State to Lagos.

The four-man kidnap gang armed with AK-47 rifles reportedly opened fire on the 18- seater bus along the Benin-Lagos highway.

It was learnt that they intercepted the bus between Ekiadolor and Ovia river bridge and after dispossessing all the passengers of their valuables, selected eight of the passengers and matched them into the bush leaving the other 10.

It was further gathered that as the kidnappers were taking the victims to their camp in the Ovia forest, Akanbi, who could not walk as fast as others, was shot and killed by the suspected herdsmen.

Following the incident, the divisional police officer in charge of the Ekiadolor Police Division was said to have mobilised his men to go after the kidnappers and the victims.

After combing the bush for over two hours, the police rescued seven victims alive and recovered the body of Akanbi.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police were combing the bush in search of the kidnappers, adding that Akanbi was nearing his retirement before his untimely death.

He assured that the police would do everything possible to fish out the kidnappers.