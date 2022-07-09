From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Friday night ambushed and killed one person in Kwi Village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victim who was identified as Amos Pam, 35-year-old was ambushed by gunmen on his way home at about 7:30 pm and shot dead.

The National President of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Solomon Dalyop Mwantiri confirmed the incident and sympathized with the family of the deceased over the unfortunate incident.

Mwantiri who spoke at the funeral service of the deceased on Saturday said it is unfortunate that people in the villages are still being witch-hunted and killed helplessly with little or no effort by Government to address the barbarism.

The youth leader said Political leaders have failed citizens and the people must wake up to secure the lands and lives within the ambit of the law so as not to go into extinction.

He appealed to the people not to move late at night and further called on traditional rulers to restrict the movement of persons at night in their communities.

Mwantiri notes that despite the continuous condemnation and assurance by security agencies and the government that perpetrators’ criminal acts will be fished out and brought to book and that has never happened.

He lamented over the destruction of crops and farmlands which he said has been alarmingly continued on daily basis in most villages in Berom land, thereby threatening food Insecurity.