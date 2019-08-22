Magnus Eze

There was confusion in the Emene part of Enugu, Thursday, following the alleged rape and murder of a 67-year-old woman, Mrs Regina Mba, by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The incident, which occurred at a suburb, Nchatacha-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, caused total gridlock as youths from the area blocked traffic on the Enugu-Abakaliki highway.

President General of Nchatancha-Nike community Mr Kingsley Anike said:

“She (the deceased) went to farm yesterday (Wednesday) within the hours of 2 and 6 in the evening, and she was attacked. Later in the evening, when we expected her home, she didn’t come back. We started searching for her throughout the night and this morning (Thursday), there was an expanded search team.

“It wasn’t really a distant farm, it is a nearby farm because people are not leaving far from the location. So, we saw her corpse and on getting there we saw her undies were torn apart, lying by the side; she sustained stabbing on her hands and at the back of her neck and she is dead already.

“We called the police, who have visited the scene and took photo shots of the whole situation. The body has been deposited in the mortuary.”

Enugu police spokesman Ebere Amaraizu said the police received report of the incident and that the Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, has ordered a full scale investigation.

He also confirmed that the corpse of the woman has been deposited at the mortuary of the Annunciation Hospital for autopsy.