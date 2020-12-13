From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya has expressed shock over last Saturday’s killing of four persons by armed Herdsmen in Benue.

Tambaya, in a statement made available to Daily Sun on Sunday, regretted the latest violent attack by Herdsmen on Tse Angbande Village, Adaka Community of Makurdi Local Government area of Benue State.

While describing the attack in which seven other person’s, including children were injured as barbaric, the Governor’s aide wondered why anyone with conscience would go to the extent of harming innocent farmers.

He called on security agencies to do everything in their power to ensure safety of lives and property of the Benue people especially at this yuletide season.

Tambaya also warned against undue connivance with herdsmen by some criminally minded locals in some communities stressed that such act could put a whole community in jeopardy.

He commended the effort of Governor Ortom in ensuring peace in the state by the enactment and signing into law of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

He advised all herders willing to do business in the state to abide by the laid down laws of the land and go through the right channel to acquire land for ranching instead of taking the illegal route of grazing their livestock openly.