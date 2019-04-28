Linus Oota, Lafia

Senator representing Nasarawa north senatorial district in the National Assembly, Philip Gyunka has cried out that his people may experience famine next year if the victims of herdsmen attacks are not allowed to return back to their villages to farm.

Senator Gyunka stated this yesterday in Akwanga when he led officials of National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA ) to distribute relief materials to 2,563 displaced persons from the recent herdsmen attacks in three villages of Mante, Nidan and Numa-Kuchin communities Akwanga.

NEMA officials distributed 19 different items to the IDPs which includes one trailer of cement, 370 bundle zinc, ceilings, bags of rice, beans, millet , wrappers, children’s wears, men’s wears, mosquito nets, mats, groundnut oil, and other items worth millions of naira.

According to him senator Gyunka “ we do not desire these relief materials, we are not desirous of it, we desire peace because our people can actually farm and produce this item.

“We want the federal government to beef up security in this land because most of our people cannot go to the farm for fear of their lives, it is unfortunate that it is the period of the farming season.

“Now if this person cannot go back home, definitely we should be experiencing famine next season, so all we want is peace and security for our people to go back to their villages and continue their farm activities,” he said

Also speaking , the director of planning research and forecasting in NEMA, Kayode Fagbemi said NEMA response was on the motion raised on the floor of the Senate by Senator Gyunka calling on them to provide relief materials to the victims of the herdsmen attacks two weeks back which led to the death of 18 villagers and 48 houses burnt down.

He thanks senator Gyunka for standing by his people during and after the massacre that sends innocent villagers to their early grave.

He prayed that such should not happen again so that peace can finally return back to the area.

Recalled that, on 14th April 2019, herdsmen attack the people of Numa-Kuchin in Akwanga Local Government Area and killed 18 people during a naming ceremony.

The herdsmen equally burnt down the entire villages of Mante, Nidan, and Numa, forcing the villagers to take refuge in Akwanga town.