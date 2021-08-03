From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 10 people were killed, yesterday morning, following a fresh attack launched by killer herdsmen at Kwall Central in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

The fresh attack also left several persons, mostly women and children, injured, while over 300 houses were burnt at Chwuyeh, Ntiroku (Angwan Magaji), Isho (Kishisho), Gyeh (Kigam), Kangbro, Hwrra, Zirshe, Maiyanga and Dundu villages.

It was gathered that more than 15,000 persons, mostly women and children, who escaped gunshots have been displaced.

Ten people were reportedly killed on Saturday night, during an attack in Jebbu Miango by herdsmen, while over 250 houses were killed.

A community leader in Kwall Central said more than nine villages were set ablaze with foodstuffs and other valuables, while several hectares of farmlands were cut down.

“At least, 10 persons were killed today, nine villages with over 15,000 people have been dislodged in an operation that lasted for more than six hours, leaving dozens of people killed and hundreds of houses razed down.”

Publicity Secretary Irigwe Development Association, Davidson Malison, confirmed that more than 10 villages have been sacked by the Fulani herdsmen.

He said the association had recovered more than 11 corpses of its members who were killed between Saturday and Sunday, adding that more innocent persons were killed yesterday.

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Istifanus Gyang, condemned the attack and called on security agencies to respond swiftly.

He described as satanic the pattern of the fresh attack where lives and crops are destroyed with recklessness.

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Lalong has tasked security agencies to take all necessary measures to stop the deteriorating security situation in Bassa and Riyom LGAs, which has led to the loss of lives and destruction of houses, properties and farmlands.

Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, in a press statement, said the governor had been in touch with all the heads of security agencies, including the Police, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, DSS, NSCDC and others with a clear mandate to move into the areas and apprehend perpetrators behind the wanton destruction of lives and properties, as well as restore normalcy to the affected areas.

“The governor is very saddened by the development and sympathises with those affected. He assures that the government will engage all stakeholders in addressing the matter with a view to bringing an end to the unfortunate and unacceptable attacks on innocent citizens aimed at disrupting the peace of the affected areas and the State at large.”

