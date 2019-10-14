Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Saturday killed a 30-year-old man, Wakili Ayuba, on his way from Hukke to Ancha village of Miango District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that Wakili was killed three months after his pregnant wife was ambushed in the farm and killed by herdsmen.

Publicity Secretary of Miango Youth Development Association, Zongo Lawrence, described the murder as unfortunate and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

He said: “Wakili Ayuba, 30, was ambushed by suspected Fulani militias today 12/10/2019 at about 6.40pm at Hukke on his way home to Ancha in Miango District of Bassa LGA in Plateau State.

“He lost his pregnant wife on June 12, 2019 by same attackers in the farm, leaving behind three teenagers and orphans.”

Lawrence said the body was buried on Sunday at Anglican Church, Miango.

When contacted, Plateau State police public relations officer, Mathias Tyopev, said his office had not been informed about the incident.