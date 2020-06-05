Obinna Odogwu, Awka

International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (INTERSOCIETY), yesterday, announced that the number of Igbo communities forcefully invaded and taken over by jihadist herdsmen has hit 400.

In its last report, INTERSOCIETY revealed that about 350 communities in Igboland have been forcefully invaded and permanent camps erected by the jihadist group.

In an update signed by the group’s Board Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi; Head, International Justice and Human Rights, Ndidiamaka Bernard, and three others, the group said the figure has increased by 50.

“The number of Igbo communities, villages and other locations occupied by the jihadist herdsmen has now risen to about 400, from 350 reported in our research report of May 27, 2020.

“In our latest updates, 368 Igbo communities have been identified and 32 ‘dark figures’ added; bringing the total to not less than 400. With our latest updates, Enugu State still tops the list with 92, Anambra 87, Imo 64, Abia 47, Ebonyi 41, Igbo Delta 22 and Igbo Rivers 15.

“While Enugu State has addition of 20 communities, Anambra has 17, Imo 3, Abia 4, Ebonyi 5, Delta Igbo 1 and Igbo Rivers nil.

“The list may end up hitting 450 communities; meaning that the herdsmen and their ‘imported’ allies will have, in the end, occupied over two states and a half in Igbo land.

“Presently, there are 189 autonomous communities in Anambra State, 187 in Enugu and about 122 in Ebonyi, totalling 498 autonomous communities,” the group said in the statement.

INTERSOCIETY, however, lamented the killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna by the herdsmen and called on relevant authorities to stop the killings.

“The latest jihadist attacks have brought to about 116 Christians, including women and children hacked to death since the beginning of January 2020.

“The yesterday’s dastardly act took place in Tudun Doka on Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State; at about 5.45am in the morning of June 3, 2020,” the group said.