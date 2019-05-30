Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has kicked against alleged moves by the Federal Government’s proposed radio station for herdsmen.

The cleric described it as a recipe for disaster and a time bomb waiting to explode.

Speaking in Awka, to mark the commencement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term, Bishop Ezeokafor said if it was true that the federal government is planning to spend N100 million to establish such a radio station, it amounts to empowerment of Fulani herdsmen to continue to unleash more attacks on hapless Nigerians.

He said: “If it is true that government has acquired radio licence for Fulani herdsmen, which would broadcast in Fulfulde, it could be disastrous because they will communicate to themselves in a language only they understand. In other words, no other group of people will know what is going on. And, you begin to ask yourself the reason for this priority to Fulani and herdsmen. There was a time we were told to give them land to keep their cattle and goods. You know definitely that cattle rearing is private business.

“You don’t allow your goats or anything to destroy other people’s business. But when it comes to the issue of cattle, there is always sympathy and efforts to give them the best or special offer, which is not helping us. If that is true, it is very dangerous.

“Again, we heard that the federal government has revoked the licence and banished use of firearms and shotguns. What it means is that responsible people will be completely disarmed. And criminals and rascals will be in control of these equipment and sophisticated weapons.

“I think there is a law of self-defence in this country. You know what can happen when responsible people are denied their rights to self-defence. You know that is why one man will come to the market and succeed in conquering everyone with the help of his gun.

“I am feeling uncomfortable with this and I think that as a Nigerian, government should think twice and reconsider the decision, otherwise, they will provide security for all of us.

“I need security, too, even though I know that the highest security is from God. We need a society where men are disciplined and well treated with the fear of God. You know criminals thrive around us because of lack of discipline. Government should know that this country is a secular state.”