From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was tension in parts of Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, following rumoured attacks by armed herdsmen.

Residents in the community, especially around the New Era area, were said to have scampered for safety when news broke out that herdsmen were in town to avenge the alleged killing of a cow by unknown persons.

Daily Sun learnt that the killing of the cow had provoked the herders to embark on an attack on innocent persons.

But nobody had been reported attacked at the time of filing this report.

In a circulating audio recording, a female voice was heard urging residents to move towards Asaba on account of attacks by herdsmen.

However, acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, described the situation as a hoax.

Edafe, who spoke with Daily Sun on telephone, in Asaba, said people were just spreading unfounded rumour, insisting that there was nothing like an attack in the community.

