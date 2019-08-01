David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

General Overseer of Soul Revival Ministry, Okpunoegbu, Umudim Nnewi, Anambra State, Pastor Iyke Uzukwu, has raised the alarm that Nnewi community might soon face a security challenge if the rumour making rounds that Fulani herdmen had bought a piece of land for settlement at an area called Ugwuakpati Ozu is true.

Uzukwu raised the alarm after his ministration yesterday saying that if the herders were found with dangerous weapons within Nnewi axis “they will be roundly confronted.

“There is a rumour going on now around the town that Fulani herdsmen have bought a portion of land in Nnewi within Ugwuakpati Ozu area. Nnewi people should be at alert.

“If we see Fulani herdsmen brandishing AK-47 or any other dangerous weapon, we will be the first to attack them.”

He warned that those who had been working tirelessly against the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, to deny him his freedom should desist forthwith “or face the wrath of the Igbo youths.”

He said that Chukwuma deserved respect and encouragement in Nigeria for his contributions to the nation’s economy through job creation.