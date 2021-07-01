From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was tension in parts of Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday following rumoured attacks by armed herdsmen.

Residents in the community especially around New Era area were said to have scampered for safety when news broke out that herdsmen were in town to avenge the alleged killing of a cow by unknown persons.

Our correspondent learnt that the killing of the cow is believed to provoked the herders to embark on attack on innocent persons.

But nobody has be reported attacked as at the time of filing this report.

In a circulating audio recording, a female voice was heard, urging residents to move towards Asaba on account of attacks by herdsmen.

However, acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe described the situation as a hoax.

Edafe who spoke with Daily Sun on the phone in Asaba, said people were just spreading unfounded rumour, insisting that there was nothing like attack in the community.

“There is nothing like that in Okpanam, the area is peaceful. If they hear gunshot, they will begin to speculate about what is not happening.

“I can tell you that what is going on in Okpanam is a situation issue which I will not discuss in public,” Edafe said.

Residents in the state capital, Asaba and neighbouring towns including Okpanam have become more security conscious since month’s anonymous letter threatening to attack Asaba and Agbor if Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not withdraw his support for the ban placed on open grazing in the southern part of the country.

