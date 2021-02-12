From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, has accused herdsmen occupying the state’s forest reserves of stockpiling heavy arms and ammunition with the aim of attacking and overrunning the entire state.

This is even as two persons; a farmer and a vigilante were killed by the suspected herdsmen at Ago Sanusi village in Owo Local Government Area of the State. Leader of the Amotekun corps in the area is also said to be missing after the herdsmen who also burnt the corps patrol vehicle repelled a rescue mission by men of the security network.

It was gathered that the herdsmen had laid ambush on the Amotekun Corps officers who after receiving a tip off from some farmers went to the forest reserve on the trail of some criminal elements in the area. The attack, according to a reliable source was carried out Thursday night.

Recall that the men of the Amotekun Corps had few days ago apprehended 15 illegal miners for gold mining in the area.

The herdsmen who were heavily armed with weapons including AK47 rifles reportedly dressed in military uniform with live ammunition wrapped round their bodies .

It was learnt that the attackers had earlier abducted a farmer whose name was given as Lanre, popularly called Lado and his corpse later found with his two hands cut off. It was gathered that a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria who joined the Amotekun corps in the operation died after being shot in the head by the herdsmen.

The head of operations of Amotekun security outfit in Owo, identified as Oluwasesan Adebayo who was reported to be missing has not been found and his whereabouts unknown at the time of this report.

The Public Relations Officer, PPRO, for the state police command, Mr. Tee Leo Ikoro said the police would investigate the matter.

However, the Public Relations Officer of Amotekun Corps in the state, Mr. Adebayo Ayeni while reacting to the incident said those who attacked their men are criminals operating under the guise of being herders.

In a statement released to newsmen, Ayeni said “Men of Ondo State Security Network Agency, has again made another major breakthrough in their strive to get rid of criminal elements in Ondo State.

“This cartels were piling up arms and ammunition to invade the entire state, while masquerading as herders and using the forest as kidnappers’ den for negotiation and ransom, illegal mining activities and cultivation of Indian hemps.”The security outfit in conjunction with the police, the army and other security agencies in the state however smoked them out of the forest, after it was discovered that the bandits had killed a farmer and a member of the vigilante group in the area.

“They also went to the village where an Amotekun vehicle was parked and set it ablaze,” he added. He also confirmed the killing of a farmer and a vigilante in the town.