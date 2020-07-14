Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Government has ordered herders grazing their animals around university premises to vacate immediately or be arrested.

The herders have been grazing in and around two main universities; Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Anambra State University, Igbariam campuses.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Mr Christopher Osita disclosed this while unveiling decisions reached by Cattle Menace Committee after its meeting held Government House, Awka said that it was agreed that the herders should leave peacefully or be forced to vacate universities premises.

He said that committee noted that it was regrettable that the herders were refusing to comply, even after repeated warnings that they should guard their cattle and avoid damage of property and farm crops.

According to him, “This has prompted the marching order from the Cattle Menace Committee members inaugurated by government and chaired by the Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang.

“It directed Seriki Fulani not to allow new herders into the state and to enjoin those already in the state to obey their host communities.

The Chairman of the Committee, CP Abang, represented by DCP Maiyaki Baba, promised that police would ensure the order was carried out.

He promised to set up a committee that would assess compensation for damages inflicted on farmers, and cautioned against the presentation of outrageous claims.

The committee expressed worries over the destruction of life and property in various communities in the state by herders pointing out that no compensation could equal human life.

He then urged security operatives to expedite action in monitoring activities of these herders so as to stop further destruction, especially in this farming season.

Seriki Fulani, Alhaji Gidado Sadikk, appealed to the government to be soft on law-abiding herders and allow them to be operating in the state. He promised to communicate the vacation order to those still within university premises.