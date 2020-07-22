Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenes of Owaelu, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State yesterday could not sleep with their eyes closed as herdsmen and vigilantes from the community reportedly clashed.

According to a witness from the community, the incident, which he claimed occurred about 9.30pm witnessed a gun duel between the two parties, while some of the villagers fled to neighbouring communities.

Although no casualty was recorded but the source said the vigilantes from the community overwhelmed the herdsmen who later ran away.

Another witness to the incident told our correspondent that the herdsmen were the same chased away recently from their neighbouring community, Emii, and planned resettling in Orji before they were confronted by the vigilantes.

Speaking on the incident, National President of Igbo National Council (INC), Chilos Godsent, said the herdsmen were subdued due to the earlier awareness created by INC, which introduced the “Operation Lion Walk” to the community.

“You will recall we earlier visited the traditional rulers in these communities, intimating them about our Ije Agu. I am happy more communities are embracing the operation.

“Remember that through the effort of the operation, three communities were able to chase away these herdsmen,” Godsent said.

However, all efforts to get the state police image maker, Orlando Ikeokwu, to respond to the incident was futile as his phone rang severally without answer.