Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has commended the governors of Benue and Rivers states, Samuel Ortom and Nyesom Wike respectively for standing firmly in the defence of their people against murderous herdsmen.

Kanu who was apparently referring to the declaration by the two governors that they have no land to give out for the implementation of RUGA settlement, said he was pleased that the governors stood their ground and defended their people.

The pro-Biafra leader gave the commendation during a live broadcast on Radio Biafra. He expressed the confidence that the Beneu and Rivers governors would continue to defend their subjects against external forces seeking to forcefully take their lands.

“I like what Ortom is doing; I want him to continue doing that. He should keep fighting for his people; not like the weaklings we have in Biafra land. Apart from Wike, of course, the rest are weak and decrepit, I must say. Benue will not surrender. I don’t expect it to, anyway,” he said.

Kalu also assured the people of South East and South-South that the restoration of the Republic of Biafra is underway. He said that consultations were being made and serious arrangements being put in place to actualize that aspiration.

He said when the State of Biafra is actualized, part of the policies the new nation would implement would be to maintain steady supply of oil and gas free of charge to all the West African nations.

“We will give away our oil and gas for free, not just to Nigerians, but the whole of West Africa will have oil and gas from Biafra land because if they are developed, it is better for all of us.

“Let everybody develop. It is only in Africa that you want only one upstairs in the village to stand and then you complain of armed robbery. If everybody is comfortable, nobody will engage in armed robbery,” Kalu said.