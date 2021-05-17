By Moses Akaigwe

It was an entirely new driving experience for auto lovers in Lagos recently when the world renowned auto maker – Honda Motor Company – unveiled the all new, luxurious, 10th generation, best-selling midsize Accord sedan with VTEC turbo engine.

The trail-blazing power-plant bears the first-ever turbo-charged engine with series of pocket-friendly and enticingly valuable tech add-ons.

The all-new class-beating sedan being introduced into Nigerian automobile market by Honda Motor Company through its subsidiary in Nigeria, Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited (HAWA), comes with innovative features and technologies, including the new 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder power ‘house’ under the bonnet.

The 16-valve DOHC direct-injected turbo, dual Variable Timing Control (dual VTC) and VTEC engine produces a peak of 180 horsepower @ 5,500 rpm and a torque of [email protected]

Giving insight into the exciting experience the 10th generation, 2021 Honda Accord promises to offer would-be users, Remi Adams, Head of Sales, Marketing and Logistics, HAWA, declared that car is “all-new from the ground up, and is built on a new platform with a lower, wider stance, a lighter and more rigid uni-body structure hinged on a lighter and more sophisticated chassis; advanced new power unit with Accord’s first-ever turbocharged engine.”

Adams spoke more on the silhouette, saying, “Elegant and modern exterior detailing compliments the Accord’s new, more dynamic design. The bold and upright front fascia is highlighted by Honda’s signature chrome wing front grille positioned above a large main air intake and flanked by available LED headlights and LED fog lights.

“The chiselled hood features a distinctive and aggressive raised centre, and the deeply sculpted body sides enhance the visual length and strength of the lower body.”

Adams, who was addressing Honda lovers at the 2021 Accord unveiling ceremony in Lagos on April 29, 2021, gave more insight into the operations and offerings of the new brand, remarked: “The direct-injected 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine has a lightweight, low-pressure die-cast aluminium alloy cylinder head with exhaust manifold cast directly into the cylinder head, eliminating the need for a separate exhaust manifold.

“A low-friction, silent chain drives dual overhead cams and four valves per cylinder. The cam drive is maintenance-free throughout the life of the engine. To help further reduce weight, new thin-wall hollow camshafts are used and to benefit fuel efficiency, emissions and power, the turbo engine utilizes sodium filled exhaust valves.”

While talking on additional benefits expected to enjoy by would-be buyers and users, the HAWA head of sales, marketing and logistics, noted that the new Accord would enjoy adequate and re-assuring after-sales back-up in order to ensure timely servicing of the superb engine so as to enhance maximum efficiency.

“For the first time Accord will be the first Honda model in our line-up in Nigeria to enjoy 6-year free service for periodic maintenance parts up till 90,000km, whichever comes first. The benefits come as a complete package as it includes cost of parts and labour.

“Furthermore, this Honda Accord 2021 will also enjoy five-year manufacturer warranty as opposed to the standard 3-year warranty that can any competitors can offer on a brand new automobiles. This gesture is to ensure that good service culture is maintained and sustained so that users can totally enjoy the full performance of the 2021 all-new Accord at it best,” Adams announced.