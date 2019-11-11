One of the highpoints of the recent 20th Abuja International Motor Fair was the launch of the new Ford Edge by the exclusive dealer of Ford brand in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc,

Introducing the vehicle to guests, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, said, “Ford has continued to thrill the world with enhanced new products born out of deep rooted research into the desires of automobile consumers around the globe. We at Coscharis will always see to it that our market never misses the opportunity to get its fair share of such highly innovative products.”

Babarinde described the new 2019 Ford Edge as “an upscale sport utility vehicle (SUV) defined by modern sophistication.”

He further said, “With this launch today, Coscharis has once again enlarged the coast for SUV vehicles and increased the options for our customers to choose from a wide range of Ford SUVs, including Expedition, Explorer, Escape, EcoSport and now, the new Edge.”

The new Ford Edge is endowed with an array of features which stands it out in its class.

Stop-start-go. Quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission and standard Auto-Start/Stop technology, reduces fuel consumption during stop-and-go city driving. These drive enhancement features in both of the EcoBoost engines are available in the new 2019 EDGE. Ford’s SelectShift capability enhances your driving experience on all-wheel drive (AWD) new EDGE derivatives with racing-inspired paddle shifters.

New class standard: Ford Co-Pilot 360. All it takes is a few seconds to lose focus when driving. According the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 94 percent of serious crashes are due to human error. To help you drive with confidence, the new 2019 Edge comes with Ford Co-Pilot360. This suite of five standard features (Rear-View Camera with Washer; BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert; Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking; Lane-Keeping System; Auto High-Beam Headlamps) start helping the moment you begin backing out of your driveway

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering can bring the vehicle to a complete stop when traffic slows, and can accelerate back to its preset speed within three seconds. Lane Centering reads the lane markings to help keep the new Edge on its lane.

Evasive Steering Assist, also part of the package, helps avoid a collision with a stopped vehicle ahead by providing steering support when a collision can’t be avoided by braking alone.

Stay connected on the move with SYNC 3. A vibrant 8” touchscreen is the command centre of SYNC 3 voice-activated technology, which integrates your paired mobile phone with the new Edge as soon as the vehicle comes alive. Make calls. Send and receive text messages and so much more.

Style, function meet. From the Intelligent Access key fob that gets you in, to the push-button start that gets you going, the new Edge interior has it all. Experience true control: Check out the new rotary gearshift dial in the center console, a new wireless charging pad and B&O Sound System. No doubt you’ll find every aspect of the interior is designed to indulge, pamper and please you.

Comfortable interior. With its rear 60:40 split seat folded flat, the new Edge converts to a cargo hauler with ease. A convenient EasyFold seat release for the rear seat lets you maximize cargo space with the touch of a button. Fold both sides of the seat back down for large objects. Or leave one side up to carry cargo and passengers side by side. And if your hands are full as you approach the rear liftgate, just kick your foot under the rear bumper. The hands-free foot-activated liftgate will rise on its own.