Moses Akaigwe

In keeping with the policy of always maximising consumer loyalty across the country, Stallion Group Nigeria has launched a multi-brand auto sales web portal designed to help meet customer expectation during the COVID-19 era. It is called Stallion Africar.

The new portal will also provide the customers vital information needed to take informed decisions on the choice of car in their budget and a virtual relationship manager to guide them through the chat functionality.

By breaking this new ground in auto sales, the multi-brand auto giant believes that a sizable business will be brought in through digital initiatives as consumers are still skeptical of stepping into showrooms to scout for their car of dreams.

A press statement by the group said Stallion Africar offers an opportunity to do cross-selling and up-selling and reducing their dependence on driving walk in traffic to the point of sale.

The simple design of Stallion Africar, the statement explained, enables the consumer to take a decision on buying a new car and servicing their existing car.

Soon to be added to the options available to a customer is the opportunity of buying a pre-owned car where the consumer can get their old car evaluated and uploaded to get the best deal and exchange it for a new one.

Buying a New Car. The portal navigates through each of the top selling auto brands of Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Porsche and Changan. Each brand’s highlight model is displayed on the home page with the portal navigating to a detailed page containing specification, price and the consumer’s ability to book a test drive for their favorite car just at the push of a button.

The car is brought to a customer’s home or workplace, keeping safety and hygiene measures in mind for the test drive to conform with social distancing guidelines to the maximum. The portal allows an opportunity to compare features, aesthetics and price across major brands and models to arrive at what’s best for the customer and family.

Car Servicing. The relationship does not end at buying the ideal car. Stallion Africar’s servicing tool is designed to provide information on each brand’s service centres indicating locations across Nigeria with emails and phone numbers through which to book service appointment and get the best quality of care for a customer’s car.

The service personnel are trained on sanitisation and handling the car, conforming to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Daily practical workshops and training are being conducted to adhere to stringent guidelines for health and safety of the customer.