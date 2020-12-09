This is a continuation of the article published last week with the title: “Nigeria’s worsening state of insecurity.” But I have had to change the caption because this one better reflects on what I am writing about. This is how incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, two former Military Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar and former Vice – President Atiku Abubakar, have directly or indirectly contributed to the terrible security situation in the country in the last 21 years and which is something the Lord will take up with them in their Hereafter.

Of course, the four are not aware that this will happen to them after they die. But I do know because like I had disclosed about twice in the last six years there is no president we have had since May 29, 1999 that the Heavenly Father had not discussed with me. He talked on General Abdulsalami after He sent me to him in April 1999 and he did so with General Babangida in July 2001 when I conveyed His message to him in Minna.

Generals Buhari, Babangida and Abdulsalami and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are northerners and Muslims and I am a southerner and Christian. Consequently, they and some other some people may have the wrong impression that I have singled them out for vilification because of the part of the country they come from and their religion. But this is not so. Those who were reading this column then may remember that from May 10 through July 12, 2017 that I did a series with the headline: Hereafter Advice to Obasanjo and Jonathan, two southern Christians who had been the country’s President and also contributed to the nation’s instability in the last 21 years.

The story of Obasanjo and Jonathan began when I wrote a series in June and July 2010 advising the latter who was then serving out the last one year of the tenure of President Umaru Yar’Adua who died on May 5, that year. I wrote that since the Peoples Democratic Party had a zoning policy in its constitution that it would be wrong for him to seek re-election in February 2011. This was because President Olusegun Obasanjo spent eight years in office when he used the southern opportunity under the zoning policy of their party. As a result, I wrote that it was the North that should produce the PDP candidate for the 2011 presidential poll since Yar’Adua spent only three years in office at the time of his death on May 5, 2010.

I drew Dr. Jonathan’s attention to what is in the Christian Holy Book that promises and agreements were sacrosanct and must always be honoured. Prophet Joshua made this point when the Israelites urged their leaders to wage war against the Gibeonites when they found out that they deceived them into signing a non – aggression pact with them.

But Joshua dissuaded them that God would punish the Israelites, if they went back on their agreement with the people of Gibeon (Joshua chapter 9: 1 – 27). Prophet Nehemiah also warned the Israelites against reneging on promises and agreements in Nehemiah 5: 1 – 19.

In my 2017 Hereafter piece, I also drew the attention of President Jonathan to the hanging of seven of the eight male descendants of King Saul by King David because their grandfather attacked the Gibeonites in spite of the agreement the Israelites had with them (see 2 Samuel 21: 1 – 14). The only one who was spared was Mephiboseth, the son of Jonathan with whom King David had an agreement that they would always protect the members of each other’s family (see 1 Samuel 20:11 – 42).

President Jonathan ignored my advice of 2010 and used the power and influence of incumbency to be the candidate of the PDP during the 2011 presidential poll. But as happened to the seven grandsons of King Saul, Dr. Jonathan during his presidency (2011 – 15) lost his immediate younger brother, while the step – mother of his wife and other relatives of hers also died. In my Hereafter series in 2017 I let Dr. Jonathan know that he needs to start praying until the time of his death for God’s forgiveness for going against His order in the Bible that agreements and promises must always be honoured. Especially as some people died in the North in the course of demonstrations during his tenure, something that would not have happened if he had not deprived the three zones in the region from providing the PDP presidential candidate for the 2011 election.

In my 2017 Hereafter series I also urged Chief Obasanjo who lost his wife, Stella, in 2005 to start praying for God forgiveness for the rest of his life because he too did not keep to the agreement he had with the leaders of the Alliance for Democracy (Afenifere) in 2002. With his re – election for a second term dicey, he had that year reached out to them for support and promised that if he was re – elected that he would make the PDP not to field candidates for the governorship election in the six states controlled by their party in the South – West.

Not only did Obasanjo fail to honour his pledge after his victory, he also went ahead to rig the election in the South – West that the Alliance for Democracy lost five of its six governorship positions in the region (Yoruba land) in 2003. The party was left with only Lagos State where the Governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, opted out of the agreement Obasanjo had with the leaders of the Alliance for Democracy.

I will now end this piece with how the Heavenly Father punished General Abdulsalami Abubakar for ignoring the message He sent me to deliver to him in 1999. This was the disgrace and embarrassment he suffered in 2000 during the sitting of Justice Chukwudifu Oputa’s Panel set up by President Obasanjo to facilitate the reconciliation of people and promote peace in the country.

Retired Major Hamza Al – Mustapha, the Chief Security Officer to late General Sani Abacha, who was Military Head of State from November 17, 1993 – June 7, 1998 had told members of the panel that General Abubakar was caught cheating during the promotion examination for officers from the rank of Captain to Major.

Almighty God told me at the time that He caused that to happen because General Abubakar ignored His message I conveyed to him the previous year (in April 1999). For people to believe that I am not lying on this, I make bold to state that it should count against me on the Day of Judgment if the Ancient of Days did not tell me what I have just stated. As all adult – Christian and Muslim know, the Day of Judgment is that Day when Almighty God would choose those for His Kingdom and send others to Hell fire. Surely, I could not have linked the Day of Judgment to my statement if I was making a false claim.

Next week: God’s message I conveyed to General Ibrahim Babangida in 2001 and the part his ignoring it has played in the insecurity in the land.

Oba Gbadebo, an exemplary modern monarch (3)

During the reigns of Oba Samuel Oladapo Ademola II and Oba Samuel Adesina Gbadebo II, the Alake’s palace consisted of a one – storey building where the monarchs lived and one or two bungalows. Oba Samuel Oyebade Lipede added the elongated one – storey building in the rear part of the royal compound where he lived with his family. The construction of the building I was told was largely financed by Abeokuta – born Chief Moshood Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election annulled by the Military Government of General Babangida. It was also during the reign of Oba Lipede that the chapel and tennis court in the palace were constructed with donation from the Egbas and others. But Oba Adedotun Gbadebo is the one who with his own money had turned the Alake’s palace into a grandeur show – piece it has become in the last 10 years or so. He retained the arch structure in the gate area leading into the living quarters in the palace but renovated it and the chapel. He was the one who also built a museum in the arch area of the gate and also turned the tennis court into a Summer Garden where he constructed a big building where receptions are held and distinguished personalities are feted.

Other creations of Oba Gbadebo are the provision of a squash court where the old and the young come to play the game and the construction of a bungalow by late Chief Tunji Odegbami which is used as an Administrative Office by the Alake. The storey – building where the Alakes before Oba Lipede lived is now used by the Alake Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee set up by Oba Gbadebo to listen to and solve problems for people.

The conclusion comes up next Wednesday