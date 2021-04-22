Heritage Bank Plc has further reiterated its commitment to the growth and development of the creative and entertainment sector by supporting the “Rita Dominic Acting Challenge.”

Heritage Bank in collaboration with a foremost Nigerian Actress and Co-Founder of the Audrey Silva Company, Rita Dominic, launched an acting challenge for aspiring actors to recreate a scene in a new film “La Femme Anjola,” produced by the later.

Winners who carted away cash prizes included Jasmine Howson-Wright who got N1million and Chioma Okafor, 1st runner-up who got N300, 000, whilst the 2nd runner-up went home with N100, 000 consolation prize for the recreating a scene from La Famme Anjola in the acting challenge.

Speaking at the presentation of the cheque to the winners, the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Fela Ibidapo, explained that as the institution’s name implies, Heritage Bank has continued to support creativity, ideologies and talents like these, where arts are used as a tool to promote cultural awareness and to help younger Nigerians form a strong sense of National identity.

“As a bank, we look for creativity, ideas and talents to support. We are called Heritage Bank for reasons, which involve putting our money where our mouth is, being that art and entertainment space are platforms where we consider as opportunity for us to leverage our supports. “It is a privilege that we are here today to celebrate the movie and the success achieved thus far and to the winners” he stated.