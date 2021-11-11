In a bid to meet high demand amid poor production capacity of wheat, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Heritage Bank Plc have adopted a novel but more robust approach to boost local production and reduce dependence on importation.

The partnership is basically to consummate Wheat Seed Multiplication Project in Jos as part of the CBN’s Brown Revolution Initiative, the apex bank’s wheat value chain intervention to address the challenges in wheat value chain, thereby increasing the domestic production of wheat and closing the wide supply gap in Nigeria agricultural space.

The novel initiative that will boost wheat production annually is being processed via rain-fed cultivation, as this approach is actually the first ever wheat programme that would be planted in wet season.

Meanwhile, as part of the pilot phase of the initiative, Heritage Bank financed the first ever large scale rain-fed wheat production in Nigeria.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the Brown Revolution Initiative, which was the pilot project, the Deputy Governor, CBN, Edward Adamu, stated that the short-term benefit is the addition of about 2, 000 metric tonnes (MT) of high yield seed variety to the national wheat seed stock which is 20, 000MT currently.

According to him, this effort has the potential to add about 750, 000MT of wheat annually through rain-fed cultivation.

