In a bid to deepen its partnership and create wealth for individual customers, Heritage Bank Plc, yesterday joined the rest of the world to celebrate the annual Customer Service Week themed, “Dream Team.”

Customer Service Week is an annual event dedicated to celebrating customers and serves as an opportunity to renew dedication to service excellence, which is usually marked within the first full week of October and this year it is being celebrated from October 5 – 9.

As part of actions to extol the patronage and loyalty virtues of their esteemed customers, Heritage Bank has lined up several unique and special activities to appreciate the customers. Some of the activities, which will be implemented during the period, include Timeless Wealth Journey Challenge for staff to challenge which displays a typical customer’s journey with the bank at different stages of their relationship, through a video reel. Others according to a statement from the Corporate Communications Department of the bank include, “Fastest Finger Trivia: Be the first to answer our daily trivia correctly and win a gift. Don’t miss the chance to win.

“Special Customer Service Week Dress code: There is a different dress code for each day throughout the week. Watch out for details later!

“Staff Face Mask Swag: Show us how you’re accessorising your look in the ‘new normal’, with your colourful face masks” among others.