In line with the people-oriented policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Heritage Bank Plc is partnering with a Non-Governmental Organization, Prime Women Builders Foundation of Nigeria (PWOBFON) in providing skills training to 200 female entrepreneurs.

The bank explained in a statement that the initiative was part of its recognition of the important role played by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the economy,

The bank added that it has structured its financial inclusivity initiatives to empower the over 2000 female entrepreneurs towards economic enablement and self-realisation.

At the graduation/ certificate award ceremony in Ikeja at the weekend, its Managing Director/CEO, Ifie Sekibo, said the bank is keen in cultivating real partnerships with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Sekibo, who was represented by the Head, Brand Management & Sustainability, Ozena Uturu, explained that the lender is interested in initiatives that encourage people to start their own businesses and gradually grow them into conglomerates. According to him, the partnership with PWOBFON is vital in many ways , particularly in the area of job creation, economic empowerment and financial inclusion.

His words: “Apart from skills training, the women have been told the importance of record keeping in business, savings culture and the benefits of having bank accounts as a gateway to accessing other financial services.”

He said Heritage Bank has been a leading Nigerian bank with an excellent service culture hinged on working with each customer to create a name, wealth and heritage.

Also speaking, President/Convener Prime women Builders Foundation of Nigeria, Kemi Olofinkua, applauded the bank for its support, and urged other corporate organisations to take a cue from the lender in supporting grassroots women empowerment.

She explained that through the support from the Heritage Bank and the Ikeja Local Government, the women, based on their choices, have been equipped with 15 vocational skills covering event decoration, small chops making, baking, pastries, bead making, computer training , soap making, makeup, tailoring, digital marketing, Photography, hairdressing among others.

To underscore the importance of women empowerment, the CBN had earlier set aside 60 per cent of its N220 billion MSMEs fund for providing financial services to women.

According to Olofinkua, this training was important because when women were positively occupied, the level of poverty would reduce and great achievements would be recorded not only at the home front, but in several sectors of “our national life.”

“Heritage Bank has been very supportive and our desire is to see participants of PWOBFON Empowerment Day doing great in their various vocations. Each and every one of us must deliberately find something to occupy us and bring good profit.