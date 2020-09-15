Omodele Adigun

Heritage Bank Plc and Fatima Mohammed (FAMO) foundation have joined the Federal Government and other public spirited individuals to provide palliatives to

some sections of Nigewrians hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank in partnership with FAMOS supported 300 private school teachers and small businesses as palliatives in 15 local governments, including five major markets in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area of Ifako Ijaiye, in Lagos State, at the weekend.

The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, have continued in the shutdown of schools for months leaving the private school teachers without any means of livelihood and no source of income.

Speaking at the event, Mother Dan-Egwu, Group Head, Education, NGO , Faith Groups, Lagos Mainland Zone of the bank, stated that as educational-friendly financial institution, Heritage Bank appreciates the socio-economic role the sector plays in the country.

According to her, Heritage Bank deemed it necessary to partner FAMO to champion the corporate social responsibility of the bank in supporting private school teachers and small businesses out of hardship and the quagmire plunged into nationwide by the pandemic. She explained to journalists that Heritage Bank and the Foundation seek to help teachers in phases.

Dan-Egwu said that this phase would comprise of 300 teachers who would get food items and cash worth N10, 000 each.

On the mood of selection adopted, she stated that FAMO selected the teachers based on the regions, as the first phase comprised 300 teachers and SMEs in the South West (Lagos) would be assisted and the poorest of the poor were the main target through the help of National Association of Private School Teachers (NAPST) to identify those teachers in direst need of the assistance.

She, however, disclosed that Heritage Bank’s strategy to provide basic palliative care to the educational system at the resumption of academic activities in schools.

According to her, the bank has three areas of basic supports in providing mentorship program for schools, school portal and school health plan in partnership with Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs).

She added that support programs churned out by the bank are designed to instill value and keep students focused on making the best of their lives through corporate models, help school authorities to manage operations and steer them into moving educational system to the new digital era; where teachers can use technology in classroom management, administration, engagement with parents.

For the school health plan, Dan-Egwu hinted Heritage Bank would help to provide a very affordable health plan to ensure that every member of the school community is covered medically, as this will reduce the anxiety among teachers, parents and school authorities.

In her address, the Convener of FAMO, Mohammed, commended Heritage Bank for its bold steps in joininghands to support the challenged private school teachers, SMEs sectors and the roles the bank plays in championing CSR in the country.

Mohammed stated that the primary aim was basically to cushion the effect of poverty especially as it concerns the private school teachers.

“The private school teachers because of the pandemic havent been paid for six months and there are a lot of such cases around.