Heritage Bank Plc in partnership with the Lagos Chapter of Federal Government College Abuloma Old Girls’ Association is strategically positioning Nigerian women with the aim of finding their balances as a roadmap to financial freedom.

This was revealed at the maiden edition conference titled, “OTRFA – On the Road from Abuloma” with the theme, “Finding our Balance – Building a Structure for Sustainable Wealth as Women.”

Speaking at the event, Afolasade Alonge, Regional Executive, Lagos and Corporate Banking Division, Heritage Bank disclosed that the institution was in the vanguard of championing wealth creation and financial inclusion, especially among women, stating that this was the channel for advancement in today’s dynamic world.

According to her, understanding who you are as a woman will help you as an agent of change to be proactively involved in driving socio-economic transformation and developing the society.

She stated that Heritage Bank was committed to creating wealth and anything that represents women empowerment with its tools and product services.

Presenting the bank’s product service, the Experience Centre Manager of Heritage Bank, Temitope Adegbite explained how Octiplus, an all-in-one digital banking application brimmed with wealth management features can help women manage money and plan the future.

According to her, Octiplus grants users access to a bouquet of financial, lifestyle and social networking features with added convenience of converging card-based payments within one application irrespective of the issuing Nigerian bank.

Giving her keynote address, an alumna, Boma Alabi, SAN who is the founding partner of Primera Africa Legal, challenged women to play greater roles in empowering other women in their community through networking and robust relationship.

