In line with its commitment to ensure greater efficiency and boost its workforce, Heritage Bank Plc has received the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) nod for the establishment of a full-fledged learning and development institute, with about 300 new employees benefiting.

The Institute dubbed “The Refinery” being supervised by the Bank’s Human Capital Management Group is currently training 300 new intakes fresh from universities across and outside the country with diverse academic backgrounds and impressive academic records, on an intensive 12-week rigorous and thorough academic programme at the school, in Port Harcourt.

The Refinery is a tailored learning experience Institute with the perfect blend of technologies, techniques and methodologies to optimise training experiences, aimed at helping employees succeed in ensuring that the bank’s business stays ahead of the curve with the banking sector along with Heritage Bank’s target goals.

Having visited The Refinery in Port Harcourt during the uinduction of the new intakes, the Group Head, Learning and Development of CIBN, Babatunde Apena, stressed that Heritage Bank’s training facility is the best in Nigerian banking industry and at par with international best standard.

According to him, although the training facility is still undergoing upgrades for accreditation, it stands out as one of the best in the industry.

Managing Director of the bank, Ifie Sekibo, described Heritage Bank as a forward looking business whose strength lies in the ability to spot and mould talents into great professionals.

He noted that the Refinery was established to train, nurture and arm young employees with the right skills needed to fast-track development and enable teams to flourish.

Sekibo further explained that at the institute, “we hire young graduates who want to advance their skill levels, which will lead to a direct and indirect improvement of life for their families and communities.