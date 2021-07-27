Heritage Bank Plc has been commended for its continued supports to Nigeria’s sports’ sector, especially backing the Ibadan Golf Club’s 30th anniversary event.

The event that attracted dignitaries and stakeholders from various parastatals also had the presence of the Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Oluseyi Makinde ,and over 150 golfers who participated in the tournament during the weeklong celebration.

In a speech during the grand finale of the 30th anniversary of the club, the Captain of the Ibadan Golf Club, Oladiran Ibironke, commended one of Nigeria’s most vibrant financial institutions, Heritage Bank, and others for providing financial support to ensure the success of the event.

“Special thanks to Heritage Bank Plc., the anniversary’s major sponsor for enlarging our coast financially in order to make the anniversary elaborate and eventful. You will forever be remembered in the history of Ibadan Golf Club,” he stated.

Ibironke also praised the efforts of the founding fathers of the club while tracing the history of how the sporting club has continued to blossom.

He stated that tremendous transformations had occurred within the club since inception 30 years ago.

“We are celebrating 30 years today because some great minds came together and established what we are celebrating today…”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.