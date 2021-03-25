Heritage Bank Plc has joined the rest of the global to celebrate the World Water Day 2021 with plans to assist a community in dire need of clean water by installing a bore hole.

The theme for this year’s WWD 2021 “Valuing Water,” focuses on the importance of freshwater and presses for sustainable management of water resources. According to the United Nations, the day is aimed at raising awareness about 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water resources globally.

“The Value of Water is about much more than its price.” This day is celebrated keeping in line with Sustainable Development Goal number 6 which is aimed at achieving water and sanitation by all for 2030,” UN stated.

It further explained that global water demand is likely to rise by over 50 per cent by 2040. To this end and as part of efforts to implement the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) sustainable banking principle, Heritage Bank Plc has instituted a Corporate Social Responsibility’s (CSR) campaign project to assist a community in dire need of clean water by installing a bore hole. This campaign project, according to the bank will be executed in two phases; the first involves nominations for community that is in dire need of water will be put on its social platforms from March 22, 2021 and run for 30 days.

The bank in a statement signed by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo, disclosed that quality research will be conducted on communities enlisted for nominations and the most in need will be chosen.