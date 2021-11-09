Heritage Bank Plc has launched a robust innovative and advanced digital banking experience, “Octiplus”.

Octiplus as a bank-agnostic, all-in-one digital banking application, which grants users access to a bouquet of financial, lifestyle and social networking features with the added convenience of converging card based payments within one application irrespective of the issuing Nigerian bank.

This state-of-the-art transactional and lifestyle application stands out in the industry, exposing customers to unique features which guarantee users access to relevant financial management tools which facilitate an improved spend and savings culture while affording users to a borderless transactional experience. It is a mobile banking app developed and owned by the bank and configured with a wide range of exciting features to meet the needs of the banking public.

The Divisional Head Innovation, Ikenna Imo stated that Octiplus promises an intelligent Omni-channel experience which augments the usual transactional features including bills payment, funds transfer and airtime recharge with its unique ability to facilitate person to person/group interactions which encourage small businesses and a thriving side hustle for young professionals. He further confirmed that the App is now available for download on the Google and iOS App Stores.

Expressing his delight over the feat achieved, the MD/CEO of the bank, Ifie Sekibo stated, “Heritage Bank is a technology-driven institution with vast knowledge as a service organisation in the business of banking and with the introduction of Octiplus.

