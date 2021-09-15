Heritage Bank Plc and seven other banks have provided a total of N15.5billion to assist SCOA Nigeria Plc for the importation and supply of MAN Platform Trucks and equipment to Julius Berger Nigeria for construction of 380km Abuja-Kaduna-Kano roads and many others across the country.

Specifically, Heritage Bank availed SCOA Motors an Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) of N4.64 billion for the project. While, other banks – Zenith, Wema, UBA, Union, Unity, Coronation and Providus complemented the global total sum.

The sum total covers 33 trucks and technological equipment. For the first phase during the ceremony, 16 of the trucks were handed over to Julius Berger and the second phase of delivering will be executed next month.

Commenting on the official handover ceremony of the state-of-the-art Man Trucks and Wirtgen Equipment to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, stated that the support efforts through project financing in the various sectors of the economy is one of the platforms that underscores our resolve and readiness to make a mark in the financial sector as a major pivot of socio-economic transformation of the country.

