Heritage Bank Plc, has joined forces with Silverbird Group to empower and deepen its supports to young entrepreneurs in the Nigeria’s creative and entertainment industry.

This, the bank said, is in line with its culture as timeless wealth partners, which would impact positively on the nation’s socio-economic development, as the graduates are empowered with job and mentorship opportunities at the Silverbird Group.

During the first batch of the Ynspyre Project, Heritage Bank and Silverbird graduated five young talented minds in a three (3) months rigorously internship training programme to equip them with the necessary skills for their future engagements. Over 3000 people sent in entries but only five were picked and trained in their different field of choice. Among the lucky interns are: Derrick Ugwugbu–Reporter/Anchor; Deborah Johnson–Radio Presenter; Oluwasegun Emmanuel Ikoya–Disk Jockey (DJ); Ayomide Solaja–News Presenter and Abayomi Bello–Cinematographer.

Speaking during the handover of certificate of completion, Fela Ibidapo, Divisional Head, Corporate Communications at Heritage Bank said as a forward looking financial institution, its strength centres in the ability to spot and mould talents into great professionals.

He noted that the Ynspyre Project was established to train, nurture and arm young employees with the right skills needed to fast-track development and enable talents to flourish.

He urged prospective interns who have interest in participating in the Ynsprye Project to dial *745# to open a savings account with the chance to be amongst the next set of interns, whilst staying tune to Heritage Bank’s platform and Silverbird Television.