Judex Okoro, Calabar

Heritage Bank Plc has donated a 100kva generating set to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Handing over the generating set to the management of the hospital on Tuesday in Calabar, Regional Head in charge of South South zone, Godwin Ukwat, said the donation was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibilities to the hospital community.

Ukwat said: “As a responsible corporate citizen and a service company in the business of banking, it behoves on us to power the corporate vision of delivering excellent medical services to the patients and members of the hospital community.

“We are a tenacious institution committed to delivering distinctive financial services and building on their legacy of innovation and partnership to create, preserve and transfer wealth across generation. We looking forward to a more mutually and sustained strategic alliance.”

The regional head, who represented the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ifie Sekibo, hailed the hospital for its sustained patronage, which he said, has positioned both institutions as strategic partners.