Heritage Bank Plc, has said it is setting aside whopping sum of N10million in its bid to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), through The Next Titan Season-7 with.

An entrepreneur, Joshua Joseph Idiong, who is the CEO of Josult Oil Processing Company, a palm oil processing company in Akwa Ibom State emerged the winner of the Next Titan Season-7, themed: The Unstoppable.” The graduate of Federal University of Technology Owerri with Bachelor Degree in Environmental Science emerged winner after competing with Ifeanyi Nkwonta, Chidinma Eriobu and Ifeoma Benjamin in the grand finale in Lagos.

Idiong’s entry on the show was amongst the 18, 000 entries, followed by online auditions before the top 16 moved into the Titan House for 10weeks to compete against top notch young entrepreneurs in real-life entrepreneurial tasks.

The programme panelled by technocrats with perfect blend of entrepreneurial requisite skills trained each participant on enriching, rigorous and intellectually learning journey to equip them with the fundamental competencies required of seasoned entrepreneurs.

The frontline panel of judges from different spheres of entrepreneurial fields included Kyari Bukar Co-Founder/CEO Trans-Sahara Investment; Lilian Olubi, CEO, Primera Africa Securities Ltd; Chris Parkes, Chairman/CEO, CPMS Africa and Tonye Cole, Co-Founder, Sahara Group. The winner, who commended the headline sponsor-Heritage Bank Plc for its continued supports to entrepreneurs and sponsorship of the Next Titan, said, “Heritage Bank is an amazing bank that has stood strong on this show. My love for Heritage Bank stems from the fact that this is my second time on this show but before I came in, I had learnt so much from the show.

“This means that Heritage Bank is truly affecting the lives and businesses of entrepreneurs positively, alongside the viewers. This is a bank that has differentiated itself from other banks in boosting the strength of SMES in Nigeria.”