Heritage Bank Plc has continued to make positive impact in the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiative on Nigeria Sustainable Banking Principle (NSBP) by backing greener environment in order to deliver positive development effects to society and business .

The bank partnered the promoter of the Redball initiative, themed: “Going Green” to canvass for tree planting in order to contain environmental pollution and promote the sustainable development of the nation.

Speaking at the event held in Port Harcourt yesterday, the MD/CEO of the bank, Ifie Sekibo emphasised that Heritage Bank , at the forefront of implementing the NSBP , is carrying out banking operational and business activities, with conscious consideration for the environmental and social impacts of those activities.

The bank chief who was represented by the Directorate Head, South South and South East, Osepiribo Ben-Willie, said trees play a key role in neighborhood landscapes, a belief that has been widely held for millennia in areas beyond Sub-Saharan Africa.

He, however, warned against cutting of trees or plants and burning of vegetation.

Sekibo said: “We consistently cut down trees to make boats, plywood and all kind of things for comfort and don’t think about replenishing them, remarking that they are actually exhaustive, they are not inelastic and there is need for deliberate steps to be taken to replenish them.”

He added that, “we seemed to forget that our lives as Nigerians/Africans started with the land. If we don’t take care of the land, the land will take care of us, the land does not need us, and we need the land to take care of us. Afforestation is one of the ways to take care of the land and we need to talk about carbon credit because we need to find a way to make money.”

Sekibo disclosed that Heritage Bank had been championing the implementation of sustainable banking both in their internal daily operations (in terms of how they manage their physical branches/locations, human capital, costs, opportunities, risks exposures) and their activities relating to external interactions with their clients and the types of projects they fund.