It was rain of accolades for the outgoing General Manager and Chief Compliance Officer of Heritage Bank Plc, Mr. Adewumi Adeniyi, yesterday as management and colleagues praised him for his exceptional contribution to the growth of the sector after an unbroken stint of 37 years in the banking industry.

Speaking at the send forth party at the corporate headquarters of the bank, Mr. Jude Monye, Executive Director South West, Heritage Bank, described the Adeniyi, fondly called Oga Wumi by his colleagues, as an embodiment of everything called Heritage Bank as well as being a consummate banker of note.

According to him, Oga Wumi is a man that will stand by anyone at any time and on any day because he has a caring heart. “He cares for his colleagues, both senior and junior members of staff of the bank and he is also full of compassion,” Monye said.

The newly appointed Chief Compliance Officer for Heritage Bank, Mrs. Oluwatomi Ojo, in her remarks, described Oga Wumi in glowing terms.

“Our relationship was very cordial. He is someone who has extensive banking experience in various areas. He is also someone that is extremely matured, calm, thinks rationally and very strategic.

People that worked with him also received the fatherly touch but he is also a firm professional who is not afraid to take the unpopular decision when circumstances call for it. He is a well-rounded leader and very compassionate to his colleagues both at personal and official levels.” In his remarks, Adeniyi thanked the board and management of the bank for the honour and also thanked God for such a memorable day.

While assuring his former colleagues that he is just a phone call away, Adeniyi encouraged them to carry on professionally and to occupy the space that God has given them. He noted that the send forth party appears to be more elaborate than any other he had experienced as a worker in the bank.