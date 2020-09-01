As part of its response to the global economic challenge occasioned by COVID-19, Heritage Bank Plc, has reiterated commitment to deepen support to young entrepreneurs in Nigeria to grow their businesses as start-ups or prospective business owners. This, the bank said, is in line with its culture as timeless wealth partners, which would impact positively on the nation’s socio-economic development.

It Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mr Ifie Sekibo, stated that Heritage Bank was mindful of the devastating impact of the pandemic on the nation’s economy, hence as an institution at the forefront of investing in human capital development for critical economy recovery, “we will up our game to empower Nigerian youth who are the bedrock of any vibrant economy,” he added. He disclosed that one of the channels for partnering the youth to leverage their talents and contribute their quota to the growth of the economy, was the use of financial inclusion strategy which would be adopted to boost entrepreneurship development, as this is critical to Heritage Bank’s mission to create, preserve and transfer wealth across generations. He further explained that Heritage Bank’s various entrepreneur schemes in the support for business had always focused on dependable job-creating sectors, such as agricultural value chain (fish farming, poultry, snail farming), and cottage industry.