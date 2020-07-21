Heritage Bank Plc has upgraded its HB ‘Padie’ mobile application to HB ‘Padie’ 2.0, which comes with new improved features for convenient, quick, secure and affordable way for seamless 24/7 banking transactions.

The HB ‘Padie’ 2.0 app was redesigned and relaunched with new improved multi-functional features and game-changing innovations that guarantee customers easy access to funds and improved standard of living. This enables customer’ card management in connecting all bank accounts with their Debit Card details or account holder information. The banking app which is squarely targeted at customers across board and embedded with improved security and self-service features allows them open accounts from comfort of their zones.

HB ‘Padie’ 2.0 combines digital transactions and community lifestyle payments that empower customers with the power to build their world and perform digital transactions conviniently. The platform possesses other benefits including one that enables foreign exchange transfer with speed and convenience you need all in one.

The platform enables customers and small business account holders key into electronic payment system easily, facilitate efficient collections, bills payment, mobile virtual top-up, funds transfer, balance enquiry and many more.

Other added features include frequent transaction; dashboard flexibility and personalisation, which involve profile management-the HB ‘Padie’ 2.0 can be customised by the user by adding any profile picture of choice, while the customers can retain and delete beneficiaries without having to repeatedly enter the recipients’ account details.