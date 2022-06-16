For its contribution and support towards environmental sustainability, especially, in Lagos, the state government, awarded Heritage Bank with its 2022 Environmental Sustainability Award.

The bank joined other corporate organisations and schools within the State, awarded for their efforts towards protecting nature and limiting the impact of climate change on Earth.

The Award was given to the bank by the state government through the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State in the commemoration of 2022 World Environment Day Celebrations in which the bank was also a major sponsor.

Speaking at the year 2022 World Environment Day finale held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos at the weekend, the managing director/CEO, Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, commended Lagos state government and its ministry for the efforts exuded during environmental sustainability to protect ecosystems in supporting health and wellbeing of all creatures.

Sekibo, who was represented by the Chief Risk Officer, Heritage Bank, Mr. Kehinde Olugbemi, said: “as this year’s World Environmental Day Celebration theme implies, we have ‘Only One Earth,’ and truly, only one earth to protect. The fact is that human well-being is closely linked to the health of the environment. And our planet is reaching a breaking point. We are beginning to see the consequences of global warming on ecosystems and communities.”

Today, he said, industrialisation, though positive for human well-being on the flip side, has raked lots of havoc on human existence.

Quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO), he said, 24 per cent of deaths can be traced back to avoidable environmental factors, adding that, Heritage Bank Plc has continued to prioritise and make huge commitments to environmentally sustainable practices to help build thriving communities and secure future growth potential.

