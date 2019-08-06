Nigeria has been ranked the 9th country with the largest mass of mismanaged plastic waste from poor efforts on recycling. Two companies have however put a foot down to start to take actions against the effect of climate change, refusing to give in to the depreciating state of the environment. The Heritage Place in Lagos and GreenHubAfrica, a media sustainability platform owned by DigiBrands Limited have decided to take proactive measures towards repairing the state of our environment.

GreenHubAfrica is Africa’s first environmental sustainability media platform with a mission to solve measurable environmental challenges by creating an awareness through the amplification, celebration and rewarding of stakeholders who engage in “Green Practices”.

GreenHubAfrica’s goal is to create a movement that changes mind-sets and encourages people to have a relationship with the environment to take active steps towards building a legacy for future generations. Their approach to fulfilling this mission is kicking off to an amiable start with a partnership with the first environmentally LEED certified commercial building in Nigeria; popularly known as The Heritage Place.

Located on 21 Lugard Avenue in Ikoyi Lagos state, The Heritage Place is a building that is certified in both design and construction with cutting edge technology to fulfil revolutionary environmental expectations. An ample magnitude of sustainable approaches has been taken into the structural design; such as the use of water harvested for toilet flushing and irrigation and the use of natural light and natural ventilation to minimise energy demand. Safe to say that the Heritage Place’s green features are more than can be mentioned.

During an interview session, the Property Manager of the Heritage Place; Mr Faratoluwa Oyesanya shared some more insight to the Heritage Place and GreenHubAfrica partnership stating that they are very pleased to be in partnership with GreenHubAfrica. “We are very pleased to be in partnership with GreenHubAfrica. We are leveraging on their platform as a partner to spread awareness on what we need to do as advocates of the environment. Because I believe that if we don’t treat the environment positively, then we have nowhere to go. We are humans, we depend on this earth to live. In order to take positive steps in a deliberate manner, we need to put some actions into practice”, he said.