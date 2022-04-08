In a bid to intensify support for domestic football, and meet consumer passion points, Premium Lager beer – Hero, the pride of East, drummed support for Enyimba Football Club as the People’s Elephant came out victorious when they locked horns with Wikki Tourists on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The proud beer supporter of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) teams in the South East has been sponsoring NPFL teams from the South East since November last year.

Football fans in Aba and neighbouring towns thronged the Aba Stadium to watch the two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba of Aba, overcome the formidable Wikki Tourists team by 2 goals to nil. The match had the fans on their toes in excitement till the referee blew his whistle to end the game.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Some fans in their jubilation sang with the name, “O’Mpa”, which is what Hero Lager is called in the Eastern part of the country. Hero Lager’s sponsorship team list includes Enyimba FC; Enugu Ranger International; Abia Warriors; Ifeanyi Uba FC, and Heartland FC.