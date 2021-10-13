By Steve Agbota

Premium lager, Hero, has announced the Igba Boi Tour, a campaign targeted at Igbo Apprentices who are in their final year of graduation from the Igba Boi scheme with N50-million worth of seed capital, mentorship, and business grants.

The campaign, which was announced at a press conference to kick-off activities in Onitsha, was attended by Igbo dignitaries and businessmen, community stakeholders, top officials of International Breweries Plc and pressmen.

Igba Boi tour will transverse six main markets in the cities of Onitsha, Awka, Enugu, Owerri, Aba, and Lagos. The tour will see Hero Lager extending a hand of support to Igbo apprentices who are on the verge of attaining independence through mentorship, seed capital grant, and business advisory.

Speaking on the decision to launch the campaign, its Marketing Director, Tolulope Adedeji, explained that the Igba Boi Campaign Tour is a follow up to current brand campaign, Aha Gi Efula and Hero’s Walk documentary which tells the story of the Igbo apprenticeship system and has now been viewed by over one million people on YouTube.

“Through the Aha Gi Efula (May Your Name Never Be Lost) campaign, we inspired consumers of Hero to aspire for success and encouraged them to strive to leave lasting legacies. The campaign also served as a reminder and boost to the courage, resilience, hard work, and persistent nature of Nigeria’s young men and women.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .