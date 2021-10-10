From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Premium lager, Hero, has announced the Igba Boi Tour, a campaign targeted at Igbo apprentices who are in their final year of graduation from the Igba Boi scheme with N50 million worth of seed capital, mentorship, and business grants.

The campaign, which was announced at a press conference in Onitsha had in attendance Igbo businessmen, community stakeholders and top officials of International Breweries Plc, among others.

The Igba Boi tour will transverse the six main markets in the cities of Onitsha, Awka, Enugu, Owerri, Aba, and Lagos. The tour will see Hero Lager extending a hand of support to

Igbo apprentices who are on the verge of attaining independence through mentorship, seed capital grant, and business advisory.

Speaking on the decision to launch the campaign, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, explained that the Igba Boi Campaign Tour was a follow up to the current brand campaign, Aha Gi Efula and Hero’s Walk documentary bordering on the story of the Igbo apprenticeship system which already had over one million viewers on YouTube.

“Through the Aha Gi Efula (May Your Name Never Be Lost) campaign, we inspired consumers of Hero to aspire for success and encouraged them to strive to leave lasting legacies. The campaign also served as a reminder and boost to the courage, resilience, hard work, and persistent nature of Nigeria’s young men and women.”

“A rigorous selection process will follow the collection of entries to ensure that only those who have a maximum of six months left to serve and have proven to be worthy trainees over the years are selected.

“Over 300 apprentices across the six markets will receive a 2-day training and mentorship programme, business name registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission, business account opening and also participate in a grant worth 50 million naira to kickstart their entrepreneurship journey,” Adedeji said.

