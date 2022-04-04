From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Ace comedian Nkem Owoh (aka Osuofia) has praised Enyimba FC of Aba over its defeat of Wikki Tourist in Aba, saying the home team’s feat was a result of the sponsorship of the match by Hero Lager.

Enyimba scored on both sides of the halves to win the match by 2-0.

Excited Owoh, who spoke to Sun Sports moments after the encounter he watched from the VIP stand of the Enyimba Stadium, attributed Enyimba’s success to the support it was so far received from Hero Lager.

The popular comedian commended Hero Lager for promoting support in the country with her sponsorship of Enyimba, Enugu Rangers, Abia Warriors; Ifeanyi Uba FC, and Heartland FC.

Owoh, the Hero Brand Ambassador said he came to watch the Enyimba match as the Brand’s way of drumming support for the People’s Elephant and he expressed joy the club came out victorious.

Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said: ‘Hero Lager remains committed to supporting and promoting culture and the values of sports, business, and entrepreneurship as a roadmap to leaving a lasting legacy.

‘There is no football club without a history and culture behind it. Hero Lager is a brand that is committed to preserving rich cultural heritage, be it in business, tradition, or football.’

After the match, Hero Lager treated fans to an after-party outside the stadium with cans of Hero Lager, music performances from popular artists, interactive games, and other freebies.