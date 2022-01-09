From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Hero Lager, the premium beer fondly referred to as O’Mpa in South-East Nigeria, has unveiled the Board of Heroes tagged ‘Ibu Odogwu’at its Onitsha plant in acknowledgment of its consumers’ exploits and achievements during the past year.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, expressed the brand’s happiness at celebrating its consumers through the ‘Board of Heroes’.

“Today, Hero Lager is unveiling this unique board right at our plant here in Onitsha to celebrate our loyal consumers, most of who are South Easterners who are either based here in the East or in other parts of the country from where they arrive to see their families during the festive season. Hero recognises their hard work and staying power despite their collective and individual challenges and has chosen to unveil this LED Board to honour and show them that we see them and appreciate their heroism in the year 2021,” Adedeji said.

Marketing Manager, Hero Lager, Margaret Igabali, explained that the consumer was at the heart of everything the brand represented.

“This year alone, we have initiated and executed the Aha Gi Efula and IgbaBoi Campaigns which were focused on promoting the legacy and particularly the Igbo Apprenticeship System by supporting apprentices with business training, mentorship, and seed funding worth 50 million Naira.

And now, we are paying tribute to the resilient spirit of consumers with the Board of Heroes where we will feature Hero’s consumers,” she said.

The unveiling kicked off with a virtual tour of the Onitsha plant before the official launch of the Board amid the excitement of the audience.