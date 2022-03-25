Premium beer, Hero Lager, is set to host the largest gathering of Igbos in the world with the campaign ‘Nwanne Connect’. The campaign is in recognition of the Igbo people, their culture, and the celebration of brotherhood. Popularly called “O’Mpa”, Hero is a cultural brand mostly preferred by Easterners and those who appreciate quality beer.

Hero Lager is a product from the stables of International Breweries, a proud member of the world’s biggest brewer with more than 400 beer brands, AB InBevThe beer brand aims to celebrate the Igbo legacy of brotherhood through its new campaign, Nwanne Connect, which translates to “brothers coming together” to achieve the largest gathering of Igbos. The campaign will rally all Igbos at home and abroad in unity as they aim to enter the Guinness World Records as the largest assembly of Igbos.

The event which is scheduled to hold at the Chuba Ikpeazu Memorial Stadium in the ancient commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State on April 22, 2022 is projected to attract over 30,000 Igbos home and abroad with masquerades such as and the mighty Ijele Nnukwu mmanwu and other big masquerades in Igbo land in attendance.

Speaking on the motive behind the campaign, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said, “Hero Lager is a brand known for celebrating the Igbo culture, promoting brotherhood, kinship, hard work and culture. The world knows the Igbos have the leading apprenticeship network and this could not have been possible without the love and unity the Igbos consistently demonstrate to one another.