Zika Bobby

Hero lager, one of the leading beer brands from the stables of International Breweries Plc, a proud part of the AB InBev family, has commenced a campaign tagged Echefula, “Never Forget Your Identity,” in Igbo dialect.

The campaign seeks to connect the brand at an even deeper level with the people that have welcomed and accepted it as part of their culture, while also reminding consumers to take pride in their heritage, identity, celebrate their culture and embrace their traditions.

Marketing director, International Breweries, Tolu Adedeji, said the campaign would explore the uniqueness and beauty of diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria, while encouraging Hero loyalists to be proud about their heritage, way of life, beliefs and tradition.

“The Echefula campaign is aimed at the preservation of our cultural heritage and will in its eventuality shed more light on some cultures, highlighting specific aspects of some traditions that make them special and worth honouring. By so doing, Hero will encourage consumers both home and abroad to take pride in their heritage and identity,” Adedeji said.

On the idea behind the campaign, she said: “For several years, Hero has thrived in the East. We have been part of celebrations, weddings, naming ceremonies, chieftaincy title ceremonies and we have grown with the people. As they have invited us into their homes to celebrate with them all these years, we believe it is well-deserving to likewise honour, celebrate everything about them.”

There would also be a cultural festival and the festivities would continue with in-bar activations, where loads of exiting prizes would be up for grabs.