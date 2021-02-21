In honour of the rich cultural heritage shaped by Nigeria’s blend of multi-ethnic groups, premium lager beer, Hero, has launched a new campaign, tagged ‘Aha Gi Efula,’ which means ‘May your name never be forgotten’ and speaks to the importance of one’s name, personal identity and leaving a legacy.

Hero is one of the leading products of International Breweries Plc, a proud part of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer with more than 400 beer brands.

Speaking during the reveal of the new campaign, marketing director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, disclosed that, as a brand rooted in culture, Hero Lager hopes to inspire consumers to aspire for success and strive to leave lasting legacies through its recently launched “Aha Gi Efula” campaign.

“Our core consumers embody the values of Hero, which include bravery, persistence, hard work, and purpose, and the relevance of these qualities are what the Aha Gi Efula campaign underscores,” she said.

Adedeji also noted that Hero embarking on the journey to greatness with its consumers, recognises the courage, ambition, resilience, and leadership qualities the average Nigerian possesses through cultural initiatives such as the Igbo apprenticeship system and hopes to drive the awareness of these attributes through the one-of-a-kind campaign

According to marketing manager, Hero, Margaret Igabali, having established itself as a brand rooted in culture and tradition since its emergence on the Nigerian consumer market scene in 2012, Hero is going one step further to spur Nigerians to not just dream and envision a brighter future but to work assiduously towards it in the belief that their name will never be forgotten.

Aha Gi Efula is a prayer and a declaration and tells the story of heroes who succeeded despite the challenges they faced. It represents hope, inspiration, and an unwavering conviction that a person’s legacy will endure through the years and serve as a point of reference for others in the long haul.

Over the next couple of weeks, consumers of Hero can expect to see exciting activities that will resonate with them and inspire them on their journey to bequeathing a lasting legacy for posterity.